Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met His Excellency Becca Haavisto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and discussed with him ways to advance bilateral relations, in addition to a number of Files of common interest. The meeting was attended by Andrea Maito Fontata – Ambassador of the European Union to the country and Mariana Nesela, Ambassador of Finland.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi expressed her thanks to the Finnish side for participating in Expo 2020 Dubai, praising the Finnish experience in the fields of innovation and technology, noting that Finland is one of the UAE’s most important partners in the field of innovation and artificial intelligence. She affirmed the UAE’s keenness to benefit from the Finnish experience in innovation and to develop advanced models for cooperation in sectors that constitute real support for sustainable development, and stressed the need for cooperation in the field of health care, specifically in the field of combating the “Covid-19” pandemic. For his part, his country looks forward to cooperation in the field of technology and digitization with the UAE. The talks touched on a number of important regional and international issues, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan affirmed in this regard the UAE’s full commitment to support efforts to settle disputes peacefully, and that the UAE is fully prepared to work with its partners to settle disputes between the conflicting parties in a number of areas of tension.

For his part, the Finnish minister emphasized the Emirati role in peacekeeping, and valued the efforts made by an important country such as the UAE that could make a difference with its expertise.