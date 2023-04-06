Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has become one of the first medical facilities in Abu Dhabi to offer several smart insulin pump systems that automatically and continuously adjust the insulin supply for diabetics, by setting new standards for diabetes care through these innovative technologies.

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City aims to help adults and children in Abu Dhabi to monitor and control glucose levels effectively, thus enabling them to avoid episodes of high or low blood sugar, and to enjoy a better and healthier life.