Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City recently performed keyhole surgery on a professional athlete suffering from exertion-induced blood clotting.

The patient is one of the elite athletes in the United Kingdom and was suffering from constant pain and swelling in her left arm.

Consultant and Head of the Department of Vascular Surgery at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Dr. Muhammad Bajunaid, explained that after the patient underwent a careful examination, it was found that she was suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome, which led to her suffering from stress-induced blood clotting (Paget-Schroeter syndrome). This occurs due to severe pressure on the vein. And the artery and nerves in the upper arm through the huge neck muscles located on the first rib.”

He pointed out that this surgery was performed using the “keyhole” technique through a very small incision in her armpit instead of choosing the more commonly used approach, which includes a large incision that will distort the front part of the chest. The blocked vein was released from any pressure and was opened using the anticoagulation technique and it returned to working normally. normal before leaving the hospital.

The patient said: “For someone who has dedicated his professional life to sports, I felt a lot of anxiety and fears when I was diagnosed with exertion-induced blood clotting, but fortunately, and thanks to the expertise of Dr. Bagnaid and the multidisciplinary team at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, my operation was successful within just one hour and I was able to leave the hospital after Two days after surgery.”

Dr. Matthew Gitman, Director of Medical Affairs at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said: “Our core values ​​at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City center on giving absolute priority to patients’ needs. By following a comprehensive approach that takes into account the needs and aspirations of patients and understands their concerns, we ensure that appropriate treatment plans are developed for each patient supported by the latest Technologies, and our commitment to providing health care according to the highest international standards will remain through our main axes of care, which are medical practice, research and education, in addition to our unique model of care.”