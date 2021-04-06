Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, one of the largest hospitals in the United Arab Emirates in providing health care services for critical and complicated cases, and the joint venture between the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “SEHA” and “Mayo Clinic”, announced its success in conducting the first hip arthroscopy in the UAE capital. As part of an operation to repair a torn hip in a 69-year-old Emirati patient.

For the past four years, the patient has suffered from severe pain in the hip and groin, and after visiting Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and completing the necessary examinations and appointments, she was diagnosed with a tear of the sciatic labrum, which is a cartilaginous fibrous ring surrounding the outer edge of the socket of the hip bone joint. It cushions the joint and acts like a seal or rubber gasket to help secure the joint ball at the top of the thigh bone and into the hip socket. A sciatic lip tear may occur as a result of trauma, structural deformities, or repetitive movements.

The team of doctors at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City chose to repair a torn lip through hip arthroscopy to relieve the patient’s symptoms, and this procedure has been successfully implemented, which includes the insertion of a narrow tube connected to a fiber-optic video camera and surgical tools through small incisions in the skin that are roughly the size of the buttonhole. . This procedure is designed to diagnose and treat joint diseases through one-day surgery services.

A consultant orthopedic surgeon at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Dr. Sheikh Hussein, said, “The symptoms that the patient was suffering from included a painful feeling of closure and stiffness in the joint, and regardless of her age, she had slight inflammatory changes in the joints as well as a tear in the sciatic lip. This is a major factor in our decision to proceed with this procedure, by relying on a light-invasive tactic in the body instead of the traditional surgical method, in order to eliminate hip pain by completing lip repair. Longer recovery time. “

Hip arthroscopy allows the surgeon to have a deep view of the hip joint and surrounding areas for operations without making a large incision. Benefits of this approach include limited joint trauma that reduces hip pain and scarring, and reduces healing time and the period of physical therapy during the recovery phase. In addition, the traditional methods of hip surgery cause long scarring and significant trauma to the tissues, and depend on placing screws in the thigh bone that require a second surgery to be removed, which increases the risk of infection and clots in the leg, with an increase in the hospital stay and the length of the rehabilitation phase.

Dr. Hussein added: “Usually nine out of 10 patients who undergo hip arthroscopy are discharged from the hospital on the same day, and they are fully able to stand, and within one week they can stop using crutches.”

After hip arthroscopy and repair of a torn lip, the mother of the two children, and the grandmother of 10 grandchildren, spent one day in the hospital before returning to her home, and she underwent physiotherapy, and later she continued to visit Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to review the development of her condition with the doctors; It reported strong pain reduction and improved hip function.

In turn, the patient’s son said, “My mother was suffering from hip pain for a long time, with limited hope of getting a diagnosis or decisive treatment. When Dr. Hussain and his medical team finally identified the problem, they offered her a solution as well, and she was very happy, and we were so pleased too. We are grateful to them for their compassionate and expert care, which allowed her to perform the operation in an innovative manner that did not cause pressure on her physical or psychological health, in addition to her receiving the treatment she was waiting for.





