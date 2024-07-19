Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has launched the Renaissance Research Lab, powered by artificial intelligence, with the aim of setting new standards in this field and reshaping the way healthcare is delivered.

The lab includes advanced technologies and high-performance computing devices, in cooperation with a distinguished team of researchers from Khalifa University and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The lab will enable Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to integrate and work closely with academic institutions and various sectors at the national and international levels.

The collaboration between the healthcare and academic sectors aims to develop AI tools specifically designed to deliver patient-centric healthcare and find innovative solutions to address health challenges in the UAE.

“With the collaboration of multidisciplinary teams, the lab will play a key role in developing the next generation of innovative solutions to address complex medical challenges,” said Dr. Siddiq Anwar, Consultant Nephrologist and Project Manager at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. “We look forward to collaborating with fellow healthcare professionals and academics to leverage AI technologies to improve patient care.”

By adopting an approach based on advanced technologies, digital transformation and adopting customized solutions supported by artificial intelligence, contemporary medical challenges can be addressed, said Dr. Ravi Trehan, Acting Medical Director of Research. He pointed out that the research team at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is committed to continuing to conduct studies that support the transformational journey in the healthcare sector.

The application of high-performance computing to analyze complex big data beyond the boundaries of traditional software will lead to the development of customized, AI-powered solutions. By examining these solutions and subjecting them to continuous auditing and peer review, healthcare outcomes can be improved and the level of services provided to patients raised.

The establishment of the Renaissance Advanced Research Laboratory is another milestone that confirms Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s commitment in its initiatives to prioritize patients by providing them with comprehensive healthcare.