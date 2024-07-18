Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has launched the Renaissance Research Lab, powered by artificial intelligence, with the aim of setting new standards in this field and reshaping the way healthcare is delivered.

The lab includes advanced technologies and high-performance computing devices in cooperation with a distinguished team of researchers from Khalifa University and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The lab will enable Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to integrate and work closely with academic institutions and various sectors at the national and international levels.

This collaboration between the healthcare and academic sectors aims to develop AI tools specifically designed to deliver patient-centric healthcare and find innovative solutions to address healthcare challenges in the UAE.

“With a collaborative multidisciplinary team, the lab will play a key role in developing the next generation of innovative solutions to address complex medical challenges,” said Dr. Siddiq Anwar, Consultant Nephrologist and Project Manager at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City. “We look forward to collaborating with fellow healthcare professionals and academics to leverage AI technologies to improve patient care.”

Dr. Anwar stressed the importance of the valuable academic collaboration and efforts led by Dr. Majid Can Emre Simsikler from Khalifa University and Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in contributing to the preparation of this laboratory.

“By adopting an approach based on advanced technologies, digital transformation and adopting customized solutions supported by artificial intelligence, we can address contemporary medical challenges,” said Dr. Ravi Trehan, Acting Medical Director of Research. “The research team at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is committed to continuing to conduct studies that support the transformational journey in the healthcare sector.”

The application of high-performance computing to analyze complex big data beyond the boundaries of traditional software will lead to the development of customized, AI-powered solutions. By examining these solutions and subjecting them to continuous auditing and peer review, it is possible to improve healthcare outcomes and raise the level of services provided to patients.

Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Acting CEO of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said: “As a leading healthcare provider in line with the highest international standards, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City looks forward to this collaboration with international academic alliances to develop AI tools and validate their capabilities in addressing global health challenges and supporting Abu Dhabi’s journey towards its vision of becoming one of the world’s leading healthcare destinations.”

As part of its efforts to develop healthcare services, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City continues to seek to benefit from innovative technologies to improve the patient experience. The establishment of the Renaissance Advanced Research Laboratory is another milestone that confirms Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City’s commitment in its initiatives to prioritize patients by providing them with comprehensive healthcare.