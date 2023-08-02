Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has started using a modern and unique version, represented by a robotic surgical system that provides support to doctors when performing knee joint replacement operations. Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has succeeded, through these innovative technologies that contribute to reaching new horizons in knee replacement surgery, in providing patients with specialized surgical methods through pre- and intraoperative planning, and enhancing the ability to choose the correct artificial joint size and fuse it with soft tissues for more effectiveness. . Many patients at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Hospital have benefited from robotic knee replacement surgeries. Dr. Muhammad Moaz Uday, Consultant and Head of the Orthopedics Department at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said: The unique technical features of this tool allow us to perform surgeries according to the needs of each patient and the nature of his joint, which thus contributes to improving surgical results and ensuring higher levels of patient satisfaction, pointing out that Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City has successfully treated many patients using a new robotic tool for knee replacement. For his part, Dr. Matthew Gitman, Director of Medical Affairs at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said: Our distinguished model of care at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is pivotal to providing innovative and comprehensive healthcare solutions to our patients.