Abu Dhabi (agencies)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed the UAE’s steadfast approach to supporting the security and stability of Yemen and its support for everything that achieves the interest of the brotherly Yemeni people and achieves its aspirations for development, stability and prosperity.

This came during a meeting with His Excellency yesterday, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Republic of Yemen. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to issues of common interest and developments in the Yemeni arena.

In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs called on humanitarian organizations to shoulder their legal and moral responsibility and to urgently intervene to save the lives of civilians and displaced people in the Marib Governorate, who face the consequences of the war machine of the “Houthi” terrorist militias.

The ministry stated, in a statement, that Marib Governorate, since the “Houthi” coup, has sheltered more than 2 million displaced people who fled from the oppression and injustice of the “Houthi” militias, in search of safety.

The ministry indicated that Marib has been exposed, since the beginning of February, to the largest and fiercest “Houthi” attacks, in which the militias have used all kinds of weapons, including drones and ballistic missiles, noting that in one night, the day before yesterday, the city was hit by 10 ballistic missiles. The Ministry pointed out the dangers facing millions of civilians and displaced persons as a result of these “Houthi” attacks, which did not respect international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Muammar Al-Eryani said: “The terrorist Houthi militia, backed by Iran, continues to escalate its suicide attacks on various fronts in the Marib Governorate, targeting civilian objects with ballistic missiles in a blatant challenge to the will of the international community, the latest of which is Security Council Resolution No. 2564 (2021).

He explained that the Houthi militia targeted residential neighborhoods and civilians in the city of Marib with five Iranian-made ballistic missiles, yesterday evening. Al-Eryani stressed that the international community, at the forefront of the permanent members of the Security Council, is facing a real test in addressing their legal responsibilities, stopping Iranian interference in Yemen and implementing international decisions on the Yemeni crisis.

He called on the United Nations and its special envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, to put pressure on the “Houthi” terrorist militia to stop its military escalation, to heed calls for calm and to engage in efforts to end the war and establish peace according to the three references.