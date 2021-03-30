Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, talked about “future prospects for foreign policy in Africa”, during his intervention through visual communication technology within the works of the third day of the meeting of ambassadors and representatives of the state’s representative missions abroad in its fifteenth session.

This was followed by a session with Omar Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in which he talked about the ministry’s roles, and then another session on the developments of the support services sector at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation presented by Abdullah Muhammad Al-Bulooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services.

Yousef Al-Otaiba during a dialogue session

The third day of the forum ended with a panel discussion through visual communication technology, moderated by Hadley Gamble, and brought together by His Excellency Youssef Maneh Al-Otaiba, the country’s ambassador to the United States of America, Norman Rolle, senior advisor for the “Combating Extremism” project, and “The Challengers Against Nuclear Iran.”

It is worth noting that the forum is held annually in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and represents an important opportunity for interaction and dialogue, and the exchange of views and ideas with leadership and officials in the state and ambassadors and representatives of representative missions abroad on the regional and international arenas in order to enhance the performance and effectiveness of the UAE foreign policy.