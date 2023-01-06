His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, received His Excellency Adao de Almeida, Civil Minister of State to the President of the friendly Republic of Angola, accompanied by His Excellency Marcy Lubis, Minister of Justice and Human Rights, at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, where the two sides discussed ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries in areas of common interest.
His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan stressed that the relations between the UAE and the Republic of Angola are in continuous progress, pointing to the existence of many opportunities and capabilities to develop them and push them forward, for the benefit of the two countries.
For his part, His Excellency Adaú de Almeida praised the strong relations between the two countries, and the constructive cooperation at all levels, stressing the existence of many opportunities to support and enhance them in various fields.
