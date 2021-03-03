Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, held a meeting with His Excellency Abdullah Bio Chani, Minister of State for Planning and Development of the Republic of Benin, at the Ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi. The two sides discussed bilateral relations and means of developing, strengthening and pushing them forward in various fields in the interest of the two friendly countries and peoples. They also discussed opportunities and fields of investment in Benin in several sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure.