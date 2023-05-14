Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with His Excellency Shimizu Shinsuke, the Japanese envoy to the Horn of Africa, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the issues of the Horn of Africa and the challenges it faces, as well as the latest regional and global developments of common concern.

This meeting comes within the framework of the joint efforts of the UAE and Japan to enhance cooperation between them in the Horn of Africa, as they share common interests related to establishing peace and stability in that region, and the two countries seek through continuous cooperation and constructive dialogue to find permanent solutions to the challenges facing the region.