His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, announced that the UAE will provide a new financial grant in the field of health worth $220 million, with the aim of improving the health conditions of youth in Africa.

This came during His Excellency’s participation in the “Investing in Health for Today and Tomorrow” session, within the activities of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), currently being held in Expo City Dubai.

The UAE’s investments contribute to building stronger health systems that have greater flexibility to confront climate change and to provide distinguished health services to youth on the continent. This support enhances the capabilities of Africa’s youth to build a better future for their communities and countries.

In a keynote speech during the event, His Excellency said, “Investing in youth will unleash the potential of millions on the African continent and will guarantee them a prosperous future, as people under twenty-five years of age constitute more than 60% of the population in Africa. The future of the continent depends on the quality health and educational services and skills learning that young people receive.”

This initiative reflects the UAE’s appreciation of the importance and urgent necessity of investing in the health of Africa’s youth in order to enhance opportunities for prosperity and development, and within the permanent partnership between the UAE and the countries of the African continent and its commitment to supporting the efforts of the countries of the continent in achieving sustainable development.