No writer is as famous as William Shakespeare (1564-1616). His work is still performed daily worldwide in countless versions and adaptations. What is the secret of those pieces, that they still appeal to the imagination? Why do we keep going back to classics like MacBeth, KingLear or Richard III?

Michel Krielaars investigates Shakespeare’s secret in this six-part series with numerous connoisseurs and enthusiasts. In this first episode he talks to actor Gijs Scholten van Aschat about the question: who was Shakespeare really?

This series was originally published last summer and will be repeated in the coming weeks.