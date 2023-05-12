In the fourth episode of the six-part series on William Shakespeare, we look for what Shakespeare has to say about love. Everyone quickly thinks of the play Romeo and Julietabout the star crossed lovers from Verona who commit suicide for their forbidden love. But is this really such a good love story?

According to editor Eva Peek, for a richer picture of love, we should turn to Shakespeare’s sonnets. Michel Krielaars talks to her about puberty infatuation, dirty desires and love that transcends all boundaries.

This series was originally published last summer and will be repeated in the coming weeks.

The translation of sonnet 129 is from: William Shakespeare: Shakespeare’s Sonnets. vert. Bass Bellman. Athens.

Alan Rickman’s reading of sonnet 130 is from the CD When Love Speaks (2002).