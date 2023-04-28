The second installment of a six-part series on William Shakespeare focuses on his kingly dramas, in particular Richard III and Henry V. Documents that are still referred to when it comes to political dramas of today, such as Brexit, but also the developments in Ukraine. What does Shakespeare teach us about power? Michel Krielaars talks about it with Ton Hoenselaars, professor of early modern English literature and chairman and great Shakespeare connoisseur.

This series was originally published last summer and will be repeated in the coming weeks.