In the third installment of this six-part series about Shakespeare, we delve into his tragedies.

Othello is destroyed by his jealousy, Romeo and Juliet commit suicide, King Lear goes mad. No one escapes fate. Joyce Roodnat has seen the tragedies in endless adaptations as a theater critic. She talks to Michel Krielaars about the power of these pieces, the role of women, and her theory that they are all about love.

This series was originally published last summer and will be repeated in the coming weeks.