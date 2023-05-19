In the fifth installment of this series on Shakespeare, we talk about the art of making theatre. Everyone knows, reading a Shakespeare play is not always easy, you have to experience it. But how do you perform such a piece in a good way? What can his plays still offer to today’s theater audiences? And how do you successfully translate an English text on paper into a Dutch piece on stage? Michel Krielaars talks about this with director Nina Spijkers, who has been addicted to the language of the English writer from an early age.

This series was originally published last summer and will be repeated in the coming weeks.