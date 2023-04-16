“Off to Rome!” What Octavian, who as Augustus will now rule alone over a world empire, announces at the end of Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra” after he has defeated his last rivals with the two title characters of the tragedy and driven them to their deaths, is a rejection of the oriental opulence of that fairytale kingdom called Egypt, in which the failed ruling couple ruled, and the proclamation of a new realpolitik self-image. He grants the two vanquished rivals one last mercy: a state funeral with all the splendor that characterized their reign. Shakespeare knew what the public of his day (and the change of power in England from the Tudors to the Stuarts just a few years before) wanted: a little pity. But not in Leipzig. On the stage of the play there, Octavian adds a contemptuous “Get out of this shithole!” to his call to return. The Emperor goes unforgiving and unforgiving. You can call it realistic, but above all contemporary for our present.



Don’t let your head down, brave Antonius: Cleopatra at least is still holding herself up.

Image: Rolf Arnold



When things get really bad in the world, one always reaches for Shakespeare in the theater “like for a blood transfusion,” it says at some point in Leipzig’s “Antonius and Cleopatra,” which is commented on metafictionally again and again. How true! And what a blessing, because it’s almost impossible to destroy a play by Shakespeare. In the best case, updating it becomes a triumph. That’s how it is here, although you wouldn’t have expected it. A staging billed as a “colonial-style Shakespearean installation” raises the nastiest assumptions. But after a hundred minutes – a playing time that already shows that more of the text has been deleted than metafictionally supplemented – the “Diskothek” of the Schauspielhaus is a place of unanimous jubilation. Why go to the secondary venue with such a stage event? With such a cultural force of acting? What a bold wanton appropriation!

A mover and shaker of history

This is a central phrase of the production that is repeated several times, of course not by Shakespeare either: “What an appropriation!” Cleopatra, the local queen, coined it to refer to Antonius, the Roman, who has made himself comfortable in Egypt at her side and in her bed . Octavian, who the actress of Cleopatra, Teresa Schergaut, gives as the second role (in a gray tunic over the pteryges and the first time, thanks to the vocoder, his voice darkly alienated – a grandiose effect that is unfortunately missing in the final scene of the play), would say: What for a degeneration! But this Antonius, played by Patrick Isermeyer with an almost uncanny physical presence mover and shaker literally, trembling with ecstatic excitement as he catalogs Roman expansionist policies by country on the sidelines (“annexed, Roman territory – bang!“, is what is said every time), this Antonius is not at all a decadent triumvir, but one who has long since despaired of the wiles of his colleague Octavian. “News from Rome? How tiresome!” he exclaims over the constant ringing of the phone when he’d much rather make out with Cleopatra, and it takes the life-wise and love-wise queen to remind him of reality: “No, listen, Anton.”