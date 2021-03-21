William Shakespeare had three children. Two of them, Hamnet and Judith, they were twins. The boy died at the age of 11. A few years later, the father already had written Hamlet (The same name, since at the time it is written in both ways, with n and with l). The british Maggie O’Farrell (Coleraine, Northern Ireland, 1972) asks: What was daily life like for the Shakespeare family? Who was his wife? And his parents? And his sons? The answer is in fiction and is named after the child, Hamnet (Asteroid Books / L’Altra), 2020 Women’s Prize Winning NovelRather choral but focusing on Agnes, William’s wife, and Hamnet himself.

O’Farrell She is the author of works such as The strange disappearance of Esme Lennox (2007), where a shop assistant suddenly discovers a great-aunt who has come out of the psychiatric hospital; The first hand that held mine (2010), two parallel couple stories in London in the 1950s and today; Instructions for a heat wave (2013, the only book so far available in Argentina), where an increase in temperature in London in the 70s causes a disappearance and changes in behavior; Has to be here (2016), a marriage crisis in the Irish countryside; Y I’m still here (2017), her autobiography from the 17 times she or her children brushed death. The author spoke from her home in cold Edinburgh, “very calm because the schools have reopened and the dogs and cats wonder where my three children are.”

-Three children? Like Shakespeare?

-Yes. Out of superstition I did not want to write this story, which has haunted me since adolescence, until my son was over 11 years old, which is when Hamnet died. I had to describe the pain of the mother, of the father, getting in there. Now that mine is 17, I no longer saw any risk.

–It is a realistic novel, but with magical elements.

-In Shakespeare’s plays there is a lot of magic, witches, prophecies, storms, it was something that was in the beliefs of the people of the time. But basically, I tried to imagine what Shakespeare must be like when he got married at 18 and was still nobody. Surely he was already extraordinary, I imagined him doing Latin and rhetoric teacher. Today we know what he had inside but his neighbors do not. Perhaps his wife, Agnes, was the only one to see his potential, hence the idea that she could see into the mind.

Northern Irish writer Maggie O’Farrell. Photo of the author’s website

– In your novel, poor William has no name and is a secondary.

“The novel is about Hamnet, the son.” And, for most of his life, Shakespeare was away, working in London, in the theater, he returned regularly but there were lockdowns due to the plague and other epidemics that closed the city, especially the theaters, capable of concentrating about 3,000 people and, therefore, a clear point of contagion. So his career was interrupted by plagues. If he could, he would take the opportunity to go on tour with the company and, if they confined him, he would return home to Stratford-upon-Avon. Everyone always talks about Shakespeare’s career in London, this is different, it is what is ignored: the main tragedy of his life was the death of his son.

–Shakespeare trying to reconcile, London theaters closed by a plague … His novel is more contemporary than it seems.

‘It was not unusual for the head of a house in the country to go to London, because the jobs were there. William did not want to follow in his father’s footsteps, John, the most important glover in the area, had not the slightest interest in inheriting the business. So he became an actor and playwright, already in London. No one has yet been able to trace or explain that jump, that extraordinary journey.

–Another extraordinary journey is that of the fleas that bring the plague, that travel the continents, in a singular parenthesis of great adventures that you make.

– The setting is one or two houses in a rural area, I felt a bit claustrophobic and I opened the novel to the world, I wanted to show the power of a flea. The 16th and 17th centuries were devastated by the plague, everyone feared it. He killed healthy young men in 24 hours, people who were dining so richly and, the next day, lay dead. I wrote it long before the Covid and I was wondering: what must it be like to live in a time where fatal diseases cross borders and kill loved ones? The same uncertainty as now: is it going to touch me?

– There is a possibility that there are readers – those who do not read newspapers or the back covers of books – who do not discover that it is Shakespeare until the final scene, because he never names him.

-I hope it happens, my books are not for those who have a degree in literature. They are also for people who have never read Shakespeare. What’s more: I want readers to forget everything they know about him, to stop seeing him as the great author and simply meet a human being.

“Hamnet”, by Maggie O’Farrell (Asteroid Books), not yet available in Argentina.

– On Shakespeare there is little biographical data. Is your wife, Agnes’s penchant for the supernatural based on any real data?

“If we know little about him, even less about the woman he married, there is not even a record of his birth.” Biographers and film directors have filled that void with a lot of hatred, they have treated her very badly in the last 500 years, I don’t understand why. We know that she was the daughter of a farmer and that she lived a long time, 67 years, also that she grew malt, to make beer. From that, I extrapolate the whole character but there is nothing real.

– How bad and how cruel is Shakespeare’s father, is that based on data?

-Yes and no. It is possible that John Shakespeare was charming, in which case I owe him an apology. But, in the available documents, we see that he was a councilor, that he lost his power and recognition, that he began to illegally traffic in wool, which made him lose his fortune, that he suffered financial and legal problems (he was fined for not attending mass) … He owed a lot of money to a lot of people, so he rarely left home. In Shakespeare’s plays there are men like King Lear, erratic, with a lot of temper, whose ambition loses them. Where did these characters come from? I wondered.

“Everyone always talks about Shakespeare’s career in London, this is different, it is what is ignored: the main tragedy of his life was the death of his son” Maggie O’Farrell Writer

–If we poke around, we can draw other parallels with Shakespeare’s plays in his novel. He and Agnes love each other very much, they are Romeo and Juliet with their family against each other, a bit.

– I hope that any reference to the works is seen as something very subtle, I did not want to play that game, but to be careful. I do not want to leave traces of his work in my novel. But, for example, twins in his works are frequent, as in The comedy of mistakes, about separated twins. He writes of twins who believe that the other has disappeared, but that in the end they meet. His own twins were never going to be reunited anymore, it must have hurt to write that.

Shakespeare House in Stratford-upon-Avon.

–Without counting the final scene, the climax of the book is the delivery of the twins.

–I wanted to show the terror of childbirth, statistics show us that women risked their lives and that many babies did not survive. The engine of the book is to give presence to this child abandoned by historians, since it occupies only very brief mentions in the biographies of his father. No one has paid attention to the fact that he gave his name to one of his important works. They all focus on Shakespeare in London, but his wife, his children, were very important to him. When he was tired, he did not stay in London, he returned to Stratford, where he moved at the end of his career. Shakespeare is not present in most of the novel, because the house is run by his mother and his wife.

-Transfer the reader to a very specific world of smells, flavors, animals, plants, colors … sensuality, in short. How to do it without sounding old?

– The best way to breathe life into a past with which we have no connection is to gather a lot of information. Before starting to write a scene in a 16th century dining room, you have to know what the clothes, the food, the floor, the table were made of, but without overwhelming with details. It was a world more connected to nature, to the cycles of light, they lay down and woke up with the sun.

Globe Theater London. Photo Getty Images

-Shakespeare is not the most popular but he has good scenes, like when he tries to adapt his work to a tiny town setting …

– We think about the genius and forget that he was an actor, one of the troupe that went on tour, that was an important part of his life. He wasn’t always on stage. Sometimes they went on tour in the countryside, there is a bill that shows they were in Kent when Hamnet died. He has to reduce Macbeth to fit in small spaces, cut out things, actions and movements.

– Beyond the bibliography, what field work have you done?

– I have personally sought the maximum information. The Hathaway farm, where Agnes lived as a young woman, was like a barn, which her brother Bartholomew enlarged, raising a story. I went up to that floor and realized that the doors were taller than normal at that time, and from there came the idea that Bartholomew had to be very tall.

“More direct investigation?”

I’ve done everything. I planted an Elizabethan garden with plants from the time, I took a course to make ointments, I did archaeological work on the banks of the Thames, where I found coins and metal clips to hold necklaces, I learned to handle a kestrel, making it fly …

The vanguard

Pc