consequence of a violent shaking, often with the aim of calming the crying. Neurological damage can be permanent (blindness, paralysis)

Shaken Baby Syndromeshaken baby syndromealso called abusive head trauma, or head trauma resulting from abuse) can lead to the death of very young children, under one year of age. As the name suggests, consequence of a violent shaking of the baby (perhaps with the aim of calming his crying) or the fact that the baby is thrown against a surface, not necessarily hard (for example his cot). Pu seems absurd, but these things happen, as demonstrated by the investigations launched into two episodes in the Modena area.

How to recognize The signs and symptoms of the syndrome can be of various kinds, from vomiting to seizures. The consequences can be severe neurological damage (subdural hematomas, retinal hemorrhages, cerebral edema), up to coma and death. Only in 1972 did the American pediatric radiologist John Caffey give a name to the disease (which he had already described in 1946): until then some very young children died and no one knew why. The effects of violent shaking cannot be seen with the naked eye: in the emergency room, to evaluate its extent, it is necessary to perform a CT scan or an MRI. Even if coma or death are not reached, the neurological damage can be very serious and permanent (blindness, paralysis) and require a long rehabilitation which very rarely returns the situation to normal. The immediate clinical consequences are vomiting, inappetence, sucking or swallowing difficulties, irritability and, in the most serious cases, convulsions and alterations of consciousness, up to cardiorespiratory arrest. In the long term, children may have learning disabilities, blindness, hearing or speech impairment, epilepsy, physical or cognitive impairment. important not to underestimate the first signs, alarm bells for a correct diagnosis.

25-30% of the young die The problem, the pediatricians point out, is that some parents, grandparents and babysitters are not aware of how risky it can be to try to soothe a newborn in this way. The frustration of those dealing with a constantly crying baby is understandable, but it is absolutely essential to maintain clarity: to think that one is still holding a fragile person in one's hands, with organs in formation. Behind the desperate cry of a small child there is a reason, almost always physical (pain, hunger, thirst, sleep, heat, cold, dirty diaper or simply the need for physical contact to be reassured). Crying is the only tool the newborn has to communicate that something is wrong. According to one conducted in Scotland, the United States, New Zealand and Switzerland, the incidence of shaken baby syndrome it would be 14-38 cases per 100,000 children. 25-30% of the babies die and only 15% survive without dramatic consequences. In Italy there are no certain data on the phenomenon, it is believed that the incidence could be 3 cases for every 10,000 children under one year, but the official figure could only represent the tip of a submerged iceberg.

Difficult socioeconomic conditions very difficult to say how violent or protracted the shaking must be to cause irreparable damage. From some statements of the managers, it is deduced that usually the child is grabbed at chest or arm level and vigorously shaken about 3-4 times per second for 4-20 seconds. The victims are usually children between 4 and 6 months old, not only because they need constant care which can exasperate fragile parents, but also because their head is very heavy compared to the rest of the body and the neck muscles are not yet able to support it adequately. Risk factors that can increase the chances of shaken baby syndrome are, according to statistics: single-parent family, maternal age under 18, low level of education of the mother, use of alcohol or drugs, unemployment, episodes of violence by the partner or in any case within the family, social hardship. In general, Difficult socioeconomic conditions lead to an increased risk of violencesometimes even unaware, by the parents.