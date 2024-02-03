KTM dominance

It ended today third and final day of Shakedown on the circuit of Sepang, with MotoGP now taking a short break before returning to the track again in Malaysia from 6 to 8 February, this time for official testing. Once again, the session ended with the fastest time by a driver KTMbut with a different signature: after Pedrosa on Day 1 and Pol Espargarò on Day 2, in this case the fastest was the rookie Pedro Acosta.

The fastest first lap in MotoGP

The Spaniard from the GasGas Tech3 team finished in 1:58.189just 66 thousandths ahead of Pol I will spread, for a KTM double that once again demonstrates the excellent pace of the RC16s. Even before the early conclusion of the tests for the bad weatherwhich made staying on the track complicated exactly as happened on Day 2, Johann Zarco he brought his Honda to 3rd place, also in this circumstance with a very narrow gap up Quartararo and Pedrosain fourth and fifth position respectively but within just 78 thousandths.

Two imperfections

A positive performance therefore for the Catalan debutant, even if there was no shortage of them two slips without consequences: the first during the return lap in the initial stages of the shakedown, and the second in wet track conditions. Acosta, moreover, shot with the carbon frameas well as what the two official KTM riders, Brad Binder and Jack Miller, will have at their disposal, and with the updates which will be in line with the latter.

Sepang Shakedown, Day 3: time table