Maya Nazor She continues to look impressive on her social networks and now she does not leave her followers out of tune by posing in a very daring swimsuit photo session in a swimming pool on her day off.

The Mexican model and instagramer has been characterized as one of the current instagram influencers in Mexico and little by little she is making herself known in the world of digital platforms.

In said publication in the pool, Maya Nazor had more than one hundred thousand likes and endless comments praising her beauty and bearing in her outfit.

Within his publications, the wife of the famous rapper Santa Fe Klan, she always intends to stick fully on her postcards and that does it in a good way. On several occasions she has been seen in very spicy and daring bathing suits, revealing her enviable body.

Maya Nazor is one of the most beautiful in the Mexican environment of digital platforms along with greats like karely ruizYuliett Torres and Yanet Garcia.

Maya is an influencer and model; She has an amazing 3.3 million followers on Instagram and no less than 5 million on TikTok, where she shows her great passion for dancing.