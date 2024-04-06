He substitute mayor Gerardo Hervás yesterday announced changes through which: Juan Antonio Garibaldi leaves the revenue directorate, due to supposed resignation, Holincer Castro leaves the consultancy of the secretary of the city ​​hall and Raúl Pérez from the unit investmentsin what is considered a strong shake of the municipal cabinet.

Garibaldi's deputy temporarily assumes the direction of incomeHolincer's replacement will be appointed by Secretary Dalvingh Iturrios, and Raúl Pérez could return after the elections. It is not ruled out that during electoral times several more officials will ask for leave to compete for a popular position or simply to support the campaigns of: Gerardo Vargas and Genaro García.

Hervás ensures that the operation of the system is not destabilized city ​​hallbut we must take into account that the main positions are being left in the hands of pure “secondaries” of substitutes for the substitutes, with little experience in public administration and whose learning curve could be expensive.

Potpourri. Gerardo Vargas' campaign team is preparing a whole popular party for Sunday afternoon, when they are inviting supporters of: Morena, the PT, the Verde Ecologista and the entire population to attend and witness the candidate's performance. presidential Claudia Sheinbaum during the first debate he will hold with the opposition candidates: Xochitl Galvez and Jorge Alvarez Maynez.

The rally will be in the Women's Plaza, starting at 6:00 p.m. and they announce that there will be live music for dancing and healthy fun. We will see what they prepare in the opposition alliance made up of: PRI, PAN, PRD and PAS.

ECLIPSE. Since yesterday, the distribution of 250 thousand free special glasses to observe the eclipse on Monday, April 8, began, carried out by the state government through: Civil Protection, the tourism secretary, hotel associations and all city councils.

Scientists and tourists from all over the world are beginning to arrive in Mazatlán to witness the so-called natural phenomenon of the century.

In Los Mochis there will be telescopes and scientists who will guide children and the population in: the Trapiche Museum, in the public library and on the Hill of Memory.

NATIVES. “Big hell” on the Ohuira side, where two groups of indigenous people have been in confrontation for some time and have intensified with the ingredient of the electoral campaigns. It turns out that during Holy Week they fought for control of the ceremonial center, machetes came out on both sides and luckily sanity prevailed in an act of violence but there is a risk that it could be repeated.

GANDALLAS. The PRI leaders took the big shot in the distribution of the candidacies for multiple local deputies, the president Paola Garate monopolizes the first place, the secretary Bernardino Antelo the second and then follow: Guadalupe Moreno, Gomer Monàrrez, María Guadalupe Buitimea and Relegated in sixth place is the leader of the CNC, Miguel Ángel López, followed by Irma Tirado and Alger Uriarte.

“The operation of the town hall is guaranteed”: Gerardo Hervàs, mayor.

