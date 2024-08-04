Shaima Nadi, a mathematics teacher at Al-Qayyim School for Girls – Cycle 2, stressed the importance of teachers possessing creativity and passion skills to inspire students, which enhances the leadership of the Emirati school and its direct impact on the student.

Shaima explained that in addition to her work in teaching mathematics, she works as a trainer in specialized training for mathematics in Dubai. She also passed the first batch of the Certified Trainer Program launched by the Ministry of Education, in addition to the Trainers’ Capabilities Program, noting that she has been keen since joining the teaching profession to develop students’ skills in the field of innovation and activate projects based on the stream methodology to solve life problems in an innovative way. Shaima has been participating in student teams since 2014 in innovation competitions organized by the Ministry of Education and educational authorities in the country, to hone students’ skills and abilities, and enhance their self-confidence. She pointed out that her students achieved first place at the state level in 2018 in the FLL JR competition with first-cycle students to solve problems related to water, space and sustainability. Her winning team represented the country in the FLL JR competition held at Expo Houston in the United States of America.

She pointed out that during the Covid-19 pandemic, she established the Virtual Robotics Club to enhance student participation in the field of innovative projects using digital programs, in addition to continuing to train first-cycle students on the use of robotics kits and competing with second-cycle students in the vex iq competition.

Shaima is keen to spread the culture of creativity and innovation among students, address low self-confidence, and accustom students to managing dialogue and learning problem-solving methods through participation in competitions and workshops to enhance students’ opportunities for development and progress. During the last academic year, she implemented the “Digital Values ​​Forum” after training sixth-grade students to present it and manage the workshops it included.