According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Shaila Cat and Alessandro Zarino would have decided to put a definitive end to their love story. Amici’s former competitor and her now ex-boyfriend had been together for a year but now it seems that their love story has come to an end definitively. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Shaila Gatta to be a celebrity dancer and competitor of Friends by Maria De Filippi. The girl was a steady couple with Alexander Zarino for about a year. The two seemed more united and lovers that never.

However, it seems that now the two have decided to talk Goodbye definitively. To bring out the doubts was one report spread on social media directly by Deianira Marzano. With these words the gossip pundit said:

Sources told me they were on a break for reflection, but it’s been going on for quite a while. If we see them together, they’ll be over it. I say this: there seems to be something underneath.

Shaila Gatta: confirmation of the separation from Alessandro Zarino

It’s not all. To confirm that Shaila Gatta and Alessandro Zarino have decided to put a definitive end to their love story were their social movements. Therefore, it seems that the two have eliminated the photo couple from their respective Instagram profiles. It is a gesture which does not leave beams on an unexpected separation.

However, we are not aware of the reliability of such news. Therefore, these are only guesses as neither the famous dancer nor Alessandro Zarino have released any declaration about their love life. The two will break the silence? We just have to find out!