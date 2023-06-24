The chairs of Bloom and his son went to Shahzada Daoud and his son Suleiman (19 years old), who were killed along with 3 others in the submarine.

Bloom shared a number of text messages he exchanged with Stockton Rush, CEO of Ocean Gate Expeditions, who was also one of 5 killed in the tragedy.

Rush was trying to persuade Bloom to participate in the submarine trip to see the wreck of the “Titanic” ship, and he even offered a discount to the billionaire, but the latter told him that his son was afraid of the trip because of “a combination of factors that threaten the safety of the submarine.”

What came in the text conversations?

On February 3, Rush told Bloom that he would meet a couple who would be interested in the trip, asking if Bloom had made up his mind about diving with them and the dates that would suit him.

Bloom replied: “My son’s friend did some research on what could go wrong and raised his concerns. I’m trying to talk to him. He’s excited to go but afraid of the risks.”

Rush: “I’d be happy to video call him (the son). I’m just curious what the uninitiated might say about the stakes, and whether they’re real or imagined.”

Bloom: “My son did research on marine life at that depth and the potential dangers to the submarine. A sperm whale might attack the submarine or a giant squid would grab her and threaten her hull. Really stupid stuff.”

Rush: “Really very dumb. Over 100 million pounds of pressure, no sperm whale or squid can threaten a submarine. While there are obvious risks it’s much safer than flying in a helicopter, or even trying a (small depth) dive.”

Rush: “There hasn’t been a single injury in my 35 years of diving on non-military submarines.”

In the rest of the text messages, Rush repeatedly asked Bloom if he had made up his mind to take part in the diving excursion, offering to reduce the price of the trip, estimated at $250,000 per person.

Meet face to face

In a Facebook post, Bloom detailed what happened, saying: “In February Stockton asked me and my son Sean to go with him on a diving trip to the Titanic in May.”

It is noteworthy that two diving trips scheduled for May were postponed due to bad weather, and diving was delayed until June 18, the date of the trip that witnessed the tragedy.

He added: “I raised safety concerns, and Stockton told me that while there are obvious risks, it is safer than flying in a helicopter or even diving, and that there has not been an injury even in 35 years on non-military submarines.”

“I’m sure he really believed what he was saying. But he was very wrong. He believed very strongly in what he was doing.”

He last met Bloom in early March, when they went to lunch at the “Titanic” hotel exhibit in Las Vegas.

About this meeting, Bloom said: “During lunch in the food court, we talked about diving, including safety. He was completely convinced that it was safer than crossing the street. He gave me a book of photographs and it was signed by him and Paul-Henri Nargoulet, two of the five (passengers) signatures on board.”

He noted that he told Rush he “can’t go until next year, because of his schedule.”

With that, his seat and son went to businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, who tragically died alongside British explorer Hamish Harding, French “Titanic” expert Paul-Henri Nargolet, and Rush himself.