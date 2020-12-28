Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has posted a glamorous photo of her on Instagram. In this photo, she is seen wearing a zebra pattern top. The style of the color of his nails in the photo is attracting people. The ring finger nails are painted in different style from their nails seen in the picture, while the rest of the nails are painted black.

However, despite the limited comment on the post, many people have praised this photo of Suhana and till now more than 2.5 lakh people have liked the photo. Abhinabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Navela Nanda has praised the photo by commenting on the post with a heart emoji. Many other friends of Suhana have also praised him by commenting on this photo. One said, you are one of the beautiful and lovely people !, while his cousin Alia Chibba showed his love for Suhana while dragging emoji with heart and love.

After spending the entire lockdown in Mumbai with her family and then moving to Dubai to watch the IPL, Suhana has now returned to New York for her college. Suhana studies at New York University’s Tisk School of the Arts.

Like her father Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana wants to make an artist. She has appeared in Romeo and Juliet, a play by William Shakespeare in London. Shah Rukh Khan also praised his performance and wrote in an insta post, “What a great experience and performance all the performers have done, with Mary Juliet in London. Congratulations to the entire team.”

Suhana has also previously worked in a short film ‘The Gray Part of Blue’ directed by Theodore Jimeno. The story of this short film revolves around a couple who are struggling with many difficulties in the relationship.

Earlier speaking to Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan had clarified how important it is for Suhana to learn acting before coming into the industry. Shah Rukh had said, “If Ahar Suhana wants to become an actress, she will have to learn acting for three to four years now. I know that many of my friends in the industry want my children to start acting tomorrow but I believe That the time has not yet come for him to act.