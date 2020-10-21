Shah Rukh Khan has appeared onscreen after a long time and his new look has become popular on social media. Shahrukh Khan’s look is not in any film or TV show, but in the anthem song of IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

In this video, Shahrukh Khan is seen in a new hairstyle, in which he has long hair. Fans have liked this new style of theirs.

Recently, Shah Rukh was seen at the Dubai Stadium during the IPL match and the public eye was stopped on his new look. In these pictures, he was quite attracted to the fans in a purple hat and long hair.

Recently, news came that Shah Rukh’s next film might be ‘Pathan’ and he was told that he had grown his hair for this film.

It has been reported that John Abraham will also be seen in the film ‘Pathan’, which is in a negative character. Apart from this, Deepika Padukone will be seen as the lead actress in this film. According to the source, the film was to be shot at different beautiful locations around the world, which was postponed due to Corona. Makers are looking for locations where shooting can be done easily. It is being said that work on the film will begin by next month.