Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been very active on social media. Suhana has shared a post on her Instagram story in which she has spoken of ‘double standards’ while talking about the misogyny that is being placed towards women. People are also seeing this strange post of Suhana related to the drug chat case going on in Bollywood.

Suhana, while sharing a post of her Insta story, wrote, ‘Double standards are scary.’ The post reads, ‘Misogyny is not only a hate towards women but it is also a hateful behavior against women in the subconscious. You do not have to consciously think that you hate women, but ask yourself that when a man does something, then your reaction is more when a woman does the same thing. ‘

Suhana shared this post in a story on Instagram

Explain that the names of many celebrities have come up in the investigation of drug chat in Bollywood, but questions are also being raised as to why only women are being questioned in this. It is believed that Suhana’s post is also related to this. Apart from Suhana, many celebrities have raised questions on this issue.

Explain that in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, after the angle of drugs in the case of Riya Chakraborty, the names of Rakulpreet Singh, Simone Khambata, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have been revealed so far and the Narcotics Control Bureau is constantly inquiring into the matter. . Although there are also many male celebrities on the NCB Radar in the matter of drug buying and use, but so far no one has been questioned nor the name of any such male celebrity has been revealed.

