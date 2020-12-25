Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is back in New York. She returned to Mumbai after the worldwide corona epidemic and was spending time with the family for a long time, but now that things have recovered, she has moved back to New York to complete her studies.

Suhana Khan is a New York University student. He shared a photo of the college library on Thursday. “It was so cute,” Suhana Khan wrote in the caption posting the picture. Suhana has closed the comment box of her Instagram account. In such a situation, there are many comments on this post.

Earlier, Suhana shared a photo of her, on which users praised her fiercely. A fan wrote that you are getting beautiful day by day. Apart from this, Shanaya Kapoor, Alia Chhibba also commented on Suhana’s photo.

Ankita Lokhande was seen sitting on the lap of boyfriend Vicky Jain, couple posed on Goa beach

It is known that Suhana Khan has openly expressed her views on many issues through social media. An issue that is close to their heart. That is – apartheid. Recently Suhana wrote a long post giving her views on the matter. He wrote, “There is so much going on right now and this is one of the issues that we need to fix. It’s not just about me, it’s about every young girl or boy who is without reason Has become infested with inferiority complex. A few comments were made about me. “

Why Sara Ali Khan is affected by mother Amrita Singh’s opinion, know the reason

He further wrote, “Till I turned 12, I have been called ugly because of my skin tone. We are all Indians, who are born brown. Yes, we are of different shades, but this No matter how much you try to distance yourself from the eyes, you just can’t. “