Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has given a befitting reply to the trollers who make fun of the dark color of the people on social media. Suhana has shared a picture of herself and posts of trolls on her Instagram account. In the comment, people have made a lot of fun about their skin color.

Sharing screenshots of people’s comments, Suhana wrote, ‘This is for all those people who do not speak Hindi, I thought I should tell them something. Black color is called black in Hindi. The word ‘Kali’ is used for a woman who is dark colored. ‘

‘I was called ugly when I was 12 years old’

Suhana Khan has stated in her post that when she was 12 years old, only when a youth called her ugly. He wrote in his post, “There is a lot going on at the moment and this is one of the issues we need to fix. It’s not just about me, it’s about every young girl / boy who goes without Growing up with an inferiority complex for some reason. Here are some comments about my apriori. When I was 12, I was told that I was ugly. Those people were really young. “

Suhana further wrote, “Sadly we are all Indians, which makes us all automatically brown. Yes we come in different colors, but no matter how much you remove yourself from melanin Try, you just can’t. Hating your own people means you are vulnerable to pain. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families convinced you Is, that if you are not 5 “7 and fair then you are not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I am 5 “3 and brown. I am very happy about it and you should be too.”

