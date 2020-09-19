Talking about the beauty of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, perhaps the words will be reduced. Khan’s magic has spread from Pakistan to Indian audiences. Mahira Khan injures the fans with her every look. At the same time, actress Mahira Khan is very active on social media. Every day, through her new posts, she also remains in special headlines. Recently, a video on his social media is becoming quite viral.

Mahira has posted a video on her Instagram. In which she is seen running a bike on the road. Let me tell you, these days Mahira is learning to ride a bike. It can be seen in the video that Mahira Khan is riding a bike at high speed. While sharing this video, he wrote in the caption, ‘Aaja sit on my motor bike. I am learning to ride a bike. This video is from the second day. So you can guess how good I am in this. After learning everything, I also got a certificate.

Mahira Khan started her career as a VJ. In the year 2011, he worked in the Pakistani film Bol. After this Mahira acted in many TV serials and she became a well-known face of Pakistani film industry. Then after that Mahira Khan made her entry into Bollywood with Shah Rukh Khan through the 2017 film Raees. Pakistan’s famous actress Mahira Khan was born on 21 December 1984 in Karachi. Mahira’s stardom in Pakistan is worth seeing.