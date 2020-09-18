PM Modi Birthady: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday on Thursday evening. Shahrukh tweeted from his Twitter account, “Best wishes for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and good health.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his wishes. He wrote, ‘Thank you Shahrukh Khan, I am sure you will be busy with the IPL season these days.’ The Prime Minister has also thanked other stars including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit.

Thanks @iamsrk. I am sure the IPL season would be keeping you quite busy now on. https://t.co/d4vOKadSxR – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has also wished Prime Minister Modi. Salman Khan has shared his picture with PM Narendra Modi on social media and wished him a long life, wishing him a happy birthday. On this post of Salman Khan, his fans are also congratulating PM Modi and praising Salman Khan’s move.

Earlier, on the 70th birthday of PM Modi, he was greeted by stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lata Mangeshkar, Kangana Ranaut and Abhishek Bachchan.