Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan has a worldwide fan following. The girls are crazy about their smile and style. However, do you know that Shahrukh Khan was once beaten up by Delhi boys because he called a girl his girlfriend? You will be surprised to read this, but it is absolutely true.

Girl spoke girlfriends

Shahrukh Khan had told Kapil Sharma’s chat show that once he was dating a girl. At the same time, he was beaten by some boys for calling that girl his girlfriend. Shahrukh Khan further revealed that the boys said that the girl is not his girlfriend but his ‘sister-in-law’.



Shahrukh Khan now calls Gauri as sister-in-law

Shah Rukh Khan while talking about the incident revealed that even today when he goes to Delhi with his wife Gauri. During this, when someone asks about Gauri, he says that she is his sister-in-law. Please tell that apart from his wife Gauri, Shahrukh Khan’s family has three children Aryan, Suhana and Abram.

Shahrukh Khan’s film

Talking about the workfront, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in director Anand L Rai’s film Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Shahrukh Khan will now appear in director Rajkumar Hirani’s film. However, it has not yet been officially announced.