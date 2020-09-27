Bollywood’s King Shahrukh Khan rules over crores of hearts. That is why his fans have been eagerly waiting for his upcoming film for a long time. At the same time, we all know that at this time the whole world is suffering from the corona virus epidemic. Although the lockdown has been removed from all over the country, it will still take time for people’s lives to become normal. In this situation, like the general public, Shahrukh Khan is spending more and more time at home with his family. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan talked about the difficulties she faced during the lockdown in one of her interviews.

Gauri told in her interview that- ‘After a long time, the whole family is united together due to the lockdown. In a way, everyone’s life came to an end, but still work is going on. Suhana stays busy with her online classes. Aryan’s college has finished recently, so he is having a lot of fun at the moment. Abram’s school has started. All this is quite new for Abram. It is very difficult for children of his age. We are all enjoying this time very much.

At the same time, in this interview, Gauri also talked about Shahrukh Khan and said – ‘Shahrukh did a lot of cooking in lockdown. He is a very good cook. Due to Corona virus, we did not order any food outside for a long time. Shahrukh is cooking for us and we are all enjoying.