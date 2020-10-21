Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan last appeared in the film ‘Zero’ released in the year 2018. He has since distanced himself from films. He has not faced the camera for the film for almost two years. However, as a producer, many of his projects have come up. During this time, he was spending quality time with his family. But now he has returned to the film’s set.

Shahrukh Khan has started preparing for the shooting of the film ‘Pathan’ after two years. She will be accompanied by actress Deepika Padukone in this film. John Abraham will also be with him in this. The two actors are working together for the first time. According to a news portal, the shooting of ‘Pathan’ will start next month and the entire focus will be on Shahrukh Khan. The film will be shot at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai.

Shooting with John Abraham

According to the information received, the first schedule of the film is for 2 months and the team will break during New Year. In 2021, Shahrukh Khan will join Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for the shoot. According to a source close to the film, like Siddharth’s previous film War, Pathan is a slightly slick and stylish revenge drama. This is the first onscreen film by John Abraham and Shahrukh Khan. “

Shahrukh Khan fans anthem song here

Shahrukh’s film completes 25 years

Let me tell you that a day ago, 25 years of Shah Rukh Khan’s superhit film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has been completed. A celebration took place in London on this occasion. On completion of 25 years of the film, bronze sculptures will be installed in London’s Leicester Square. It will be unveiled in February 2021.

read this also-

Yuzvendra Chahal spent romantic evening with fiance Dhanshri Verma between IPL 2020, this beautiful picture shared

Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic: Vijay Sethupathi’s daughter gets rape, Chennai police’s cyber cell registers case