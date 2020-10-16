Kolkata Knight Riders’ team has averaged so far in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Shahrukh Khan, the co-owner of the team, has also reached the UAE like India and reaches the ground to increase the confidence of the team in every match. The team has done very well in the last few matches. KKR has played 7 matches so far this year, in which the team has to win 4 and lose 3. Let us tell you that KKR has launched a new anthem song on its Twitter handle, which Shah Rukh Khan has written some lines for the fans while retweeting.
The video uploaded on KKR’s official Twitter handle has been retweeted by Shahrukh Khan. He wrote, ‘You are not a fan, there is a storm, KKR has a life. The energy, the passion you provide, is missing on the field at this time, but you can also motivate us sitting at home. Come and grab a fan anthem with me and the KKR team, which has been made for you.
This video shared by the KKR team is animated, in which the players are seen celebrating after performing well. A special word has been used inside the video, ‘Lapao’, meaning jump in Hindi and jump in English. At the same time, at the end of the video it is written, ‘Are you ready to grab with us, something very exciting is going to come, stay connected with us.’
It is worth noting that KKR had to face defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore by 82 runs in their last match. The performance of the team’s batsmen was very poor in that match. The team has to play its next match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi today.
Chris Gayle becomes the first player in T20 cricket to score 10,000 runs with the help of fours and sixes
IPL 2020 MI vs KKR: Mumbai and Kolkata’s playing eleven could be such, learn pitch report and match prediction
.
Leave a Reply