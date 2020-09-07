Shahrukh Khan has been away from the film screen for more than 20 months. King Khan was last seen in Anand L. Rai’s film ‘Zero’. In this film, she was played by Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. This film failed miserably at the box office, after which Badshah Khan does not want to make any mistake in the selection of his upcoming films.

According to the news, Shah Rukh Khan has rejected the offers of films of big directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Madhur Bhandarkar, Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar in the last 2 years. Have been Some time ago it was reported that Shahrukh is ready to do a biopic of Rakesh Sharma. However, a few months before the film went on the floor, he denied the film.

According to the report, director Madhur Bhandarkar offered him a desi action film called ‘Inspector Ghalib’. Despite liking the character as well as the script of the film, Shah Rukh Khan said no to the film as it seemed that Madhur Bhandarkar would not be able to portray him properly as a big action star.



Soon after, Sanjay Leela Bhansali spoke to Shah Rukh for the biopic of ‘Sahir Ludhianvi’ but Shah Rukh did not like to do a songwriter-poet biopic at this point of his career. According to the news, after all this, Salman Khan offered King Khan a film called ‘Guns of North’, in which Ayush Sharma was also going to play an important role. The report said that Shah Rukh was not ready to play the role of a policeman in this film, which is why he turned down the offer of this film.

It is reported that Director Ali Abbas Zafar offered a reboot of ‘Mr. India’ to King of Romance. According to the news, SRK wants to do a solo action film with Zafar.