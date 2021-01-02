There is happy news for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. Actually let us know that the King of Bollywood is making a strong comeback on the silver screen in 2021. The superstar himself has told this in a special post of his New Year on Saturday. Shah Rukh has written in his post that fans will see him now, “on the big screen in 2021”. Through this post, Shahrukh has mentioned his upcoming project ‘Pathan’. In a 3-minute and 15-second long video, King Khan also wished his fans a happy New Year and also shared that his post arrived late because he shot the clip himself and shot it Edited also.

Shah Rukh Khan started his clip with a message, “Hi everyone, this is the time of year where the old year is coming to an end again and waiting for the new year to enter. In fact, this entry It has been done because I am late in wishing all of you a new year. “

Shah Rukh further says, “I am sure that 2020 has been the worst year for everyone.” In bad times, it is difficult for many to find a ray of hope and positivity. But I have a way of looking at bad days, hard times and terrible years. I believe that when one is at the lowest level of one’s life, the good thing is that the only way to move forward is to move upwards, to better places. How should 2020 be now but 2021 is definitely going to be bigger, better, more graceful and more beautiful. “

Shahrukh has not only added “some new year effects” to make this clip a little more entertaining but has also advised to party. He says that “One thing that 2020 has taught us is that the real fun is with the real people. Wishing you all a lot of happiness, joy and peace in 2021. Am I like a cheap greeting card?” Soundtrack? So, let me add some tax paid and cash to it. So that your dreams and bills are fulfilled. Go party hard, but not too hard, just in moderation. Don’t drink too much, don’t take your clothes off on the street Running. Because there are chances that you may get arrested or if you wake up the next morning, your phone is lost.

Shahrukh finishes his video clip saying, “See you all on the big screen in 2021”.

Please tell that Shahrukh Khan started shooting for his new film Pathan in November last year. He was spotted outside Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai in long hair and thick French beard. Shahrukh Khan was last seen in Anand L’s film Zero in 2018.

