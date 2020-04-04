Shahrukh Khan’s fans have been waiting for his next film for a long time. It is now revealed that Shah Rukh may start shooting for his upcoming film soon. Although the official announcement of this film has not been made yet, but it has been reported many days ago that Shah Rukh Khan has signed Siddharth Anand’s film ‘Pathan’.

It is being told that the shooting of this action-thriller film can start from November. Initially, it was supposed to start shooting in May-June but was pushed forward in the lockdown caused by the corona virus. According to reports, earlier this film was to be shot overseas but now a large part of it will be shot in Mumbai first. It is reported that a very expensive and luxurious set is also being prepared for the film.

Shahrukh Khan showed generosity, opened the vault for the needy

According to Pinkvilla’s report, a source has said that the shooting of the film was to start in October but now it will be started in November. It is believed that Shahrukh’s long haired look has also been kept for this film. It is also being said that in addition to Shahrukh Khan in ‘Pathan’, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will also be in the lead roles. Now the official announcement of this film is awaited.

