When the IPL first debuted 12 years ago, the first match of the league was played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Saurav Ganguly.

The franchise owned by Shah Rukh Khan was headed by Dada (Ganguly) for 3 years. However, this team never reached the semi-finals of the league then and then the franchise released Saurabh Ganguly from their team.

Bollywood playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya admits that KKR had demoralized (disappointed) Dada by taking this step. Abhijeet Bhattacharya was recently giving an interview on the Facebook page of sports website SportsKida.

Abhijeet, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in several Bollywood superhit films, believes that the IPL is a good league for Indian cricket, but only Indian players should play in it, foreign cricketers should not be selected in it.

On the issue of removing Saurabh Ganguly from KKR, he expressed his opinion, ‘made Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR and then removed Saurabh Ganguly. It seems like this is what he came to do. Saurabh Ganguly has shown us what the role of a captain in cricket is. But just as Greg Chappell and Kiran More had disappointed him by removing him, Shah Rukh did the same and removed him and chose another boy. But it was very wrong to demoralize them. ‘

Although Bhattacharya admits that his age was also a reason behind his removal this time, he should not have been discouraged as such. 61-year-old Abhijeet told that when he was young, he used to watch cricket a lot but since the IPL came, he has stopped watching cricket.