Bollywood King i.e. Shahrukh Khan has given a very precious gift to his daughter Suhana Khan on the occasion of Christmas. Whose video Suhana Khan has shared with her fans. In the video, Suhana Khan is seen flaunting her gift. Recently, Suhana Khan shared a video which is going viral on social media. Also, the fans are also giving their reactions to that video. Let us tell you that Suhana Khan has got very beautiful earrings at Christmas.

Suhana Khan has shared this gift on the story of Insta. In the video, Suhana Khan is seen flaunting her earrings which she has found in a gift over Christmas. Looking at this video, it is clear that Suhana Khan is going to celebrate Christmas party. Along with sharing the video, Suhana has shared emoticons in the caption.

Let us tell you that Suhana Khan is very active on social media through her photos and videos. Not only this, Suhana Khan has a tremendous fan following on Instagram. With this, Suhana Khan leaves no chance to stay connected with her fans.

Let us tell you that Suhana Khan has left Mumbai these days and has returned to New York to complete her studies. She has also closed the comment box of her Instagram. Suhana Khan had earlier shared a photo of her college library and wrote in the caption, ‘It was very cute.’