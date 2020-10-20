One of Bollywood’s best films, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has completed its 25 years. The hashtag of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has been trending since morning on social media. Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Raj, has also changed his name after the film completes 25 years. He has changed his Twitter name from ‘Shahrukh Khan’ to ‘Raj Malhotra’.

The film, which came out in the 90s, is one of the biggest films of the century. Casting Shahrukh Khan was the most difficult task for filmmakers at that time. Called ‘Romance King’, Shah Rukh did not want to do a romantic role like ‘Raj’ at one time.

Film journalist Anupama Chopra writes about Shah Rukh Khan in his book, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, about how he became a part of the film. She writes, “Shah Rukh Khan did not want to play Lover Boy like the other Khans, Aamir and Salman. He did not want to follow the Bollywood norms. He wanted all the viewers to see him as a different actor, He wanted to do something different. “

Aditya Chopra had been celebrating for three weeks to cast Shah Rukh in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. There was a moment when the makers of the film made up their mind to give Saif Ali Khan the role of Raj. When Shah Rukh agreed to do the film, he was engaged in shooting for ‘Karan-Arjun’.

At the same time, Kajol, who plays the lead actress of the film, Simran, felt that her role was quite boring. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she says, “I think there is something unique about a Simran who wants to do something right in someone or with another person. Many people are not able to do it right. But he does want to. You just need an approval, you want someone to approve that you are doing it right. So yes, Simran was just like that. I think Simran being old fashioned Still quite cool. “

Starring the film Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal and Parmeet Sethi, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most successful Bollywood films. The story of the film is about two people, Raj and Simran. Both of them are living abroad. During a Europe trip, the two meet and fall in love with each other. Raj comes to Punjab to find Simran where he is married to his family friend.