Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has congratulated the fans for the new year by sharing a video of himself. He told that he himself recorded this video, because his staff members are not present. With this, he has hinted that his film Pathan will be released in the year 2021.

In the video, Shahrukh Khan is seen in a night suit. He first tries to drive away the mosquitoes and then appears to be fixing his hair. Shah Rukh Khan says, “I believe that when a person is in his bad condition and then reaches the bottom, he has only one way to move forward and that is to rise up. So whatever the year 2020 has been, but now it has passed and I hope that the year 2021 will be good and beautiful for us. ”

Kiara Advani was seen chilling at BEACH in a red bikini, photo went viral

Here’s wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021 … pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

Shahrukh Khan appealed to his fans not to send him long messages. Instead, you should send Happy New Year by writing, which is enough. At the end of the video, Shah Rukh Khan said that in 2021, we meet on the big screen.

Mohenish Bahl’s career was over before ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, the actor said – was planning to become a pilot

Let’s say that Shahrukh Khan is busy these days with his new film Pathan. It also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The film is being directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously directed action films like ‘War’ and ‘Bang Bang’. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the film Zero in the year 2018, which proved to be a flop at the box office.