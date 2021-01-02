The King of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, has shared a video on social media. Shahrukh Khan congratulated his fans for the new year through the video. Along with this, he also gave a good news to the fans. It is also mentioned in the video that he has made this video himself. Because Shahrukh Khan’s staff was not present. Shahrukh Khan has also hinted in the video that his film Pathan will be released in the year 2021. In the year 2020, no film of Shahrukh Khan was released. Because of which his fans could not see him on the big screen.

Shahrukh Khan has shared a video on his Instagram, in which he said, ‘I believe that when a person is in his poor condition and then reaches very low then he has only one way to move forward and that is rise above. So whatever the year 2020 has been like, but now it has passed and I hope that the year 2021 will be good and beautiful for us. In the beginning of the video, Shah Rukh Khan is driving away the mosquitoes and then trying to fix his hair after that.

Talking about the workfront, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the main character in his upcoming film ‘Pathan’. Also, Shahrukh Khan is also very excited about this film. A few days ago, Shahrukh’s new look became quite viral on social media. In the photo, he appeared in the look of his upcoming film.