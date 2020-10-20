Shahnaz Gill, who was popular contestant of reality show Bigg Boss 13, is very active on social media. She keeps entertaining fans by posting something. Now he has shared a video of him, which is being very well liked. In the video, she is seen singing a song from Salman Khan’s film.

This video has been shared by Shahnaz on his Instagram account. She is seen singing the song Dil Diya Galla from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai and is accompanied by singer Arjun Kanungo. Fans praise Shahnaz’s singing skills in comments. It is known that this song was sung by singer Atif Aslam, which became quite popular.

While posting this video, Shahnaz wrote in the caption, ‘Comment from the heart if you want me to do more cover songs like this. This video has been viewed more than 11 lakh times so far. The video is being fiercely liked and shared.

25 years of DDLJ: Kajol was not ready to dance in tow, know who agreed to say what

Let me tell you that recently Shahnaz told in an interview that she is following Bigg Boss 14. Speaking to the Times of India, Shahnaz said, “It doesn’t matter how sweet and nice a person is trying to be. Big Boss’ concept is such that he brings out the real personality of a human being. Shahnaz feels that That Bigg Boss also tests the ability and patience of humans. However it seems that he is not happy with the contestants of Bigg Boss-14.

A member of Sanjay Dutt’s family told- the effect of cancer treatment on him

Describing Siddharth Shukla as TRP King, Shahnaz said, “Siddharth Shukla is TRP King. I think many people see him only because of him.” Shehnaz told that she is watching Bigg Boss because of Siddharth. He said, “I am watching the show because of Siddharth Shukla. I will not watch it after he leaves.”