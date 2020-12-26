new Delhi: BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain has raised questions on the Saamna article and the statement of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been asked to hand over the UPA command to Sharad Pawar, so now the Congress should answer what is going on in their alliance. . After all, why was such a situation that only his allies are not accepting Sonia Gandhi’s leadership as UPA chairperson.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain retorted on Sanjay Raut’s statement, saying that Sanjay Raut’s statement is showing that there has been a rebellion in the UPA as well. The party with which the Congress is running the government in Maharashtra, now the same party has raised questions about Congress President Sonia Gandhi being the chairperson of UPA. This shows that all is not well in UP.

Shahnawaz commented that at present, the people of the country are in tune with the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the steps being taken by him. In such a situation, no matter who the chairperson of the UPA is, no matter how many opposition parties come along, the people of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shahnawaz Hussain said that the way the people of the country have confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2024, UPA will not give any chance to the people of the country, irrespective of the face.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena, through its editorial encounter, attacked the central opposition in gestures. In the editorial, it has been indirectly said to hand over the leadership of UPA to Sharad Pawar. Also, questions have been raised in this article on Rahul Gandhi’s leadership ability. It has been said in the article that unless all the anti-BJP parties are involved in the UPA, the opposition will remain ineffective in front of Modi.

Not only this, it has even been written that there is a political organization called UPA under the leadership of Congress. At present, the condition of this UPA looks like an NGO. The parties involved in the UPA are not seen taking the farmers’ movement seriously. The current opposition at the center is lifeless. The article in Saamna states that the Congress is in the position of a party that does not even have a full-time president.

