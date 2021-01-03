new Delhi: The country of the corona vaccine, which was waiting impatiently, today got permission from DCGI to use that corona vaccine in India. Not only one vaccine in India, but the use of 2 vaccines has been approved. One vaccine is from the Ceram Institute and the other vaccine is from Bharat Biotech. Political rhetoric also started with this permission. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav called it a BJP vaccine, different Congress leaders raised questions about allowing the biotech vaccine of Bharat Biotech. Reversing the questions being raised by different political parties, BJP leader Shahnawaz said that it seems that these leaders have become bigger scientists than big scientists of our country.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the value of India’s Made in India is being accepted worldwide, because countries around the world have only one vaccine, whereas India has got 2 vaccines.

Reversing the political rhetoric about the vaccine, Shahnawaz Hussain said that only two vaccines have been announced from India keeping all the rules in mind. Applause is ringing all over the world and these leaders are trying to tarnish the image of the country due to their politics. Such leaders are also insulting the scientists of our country who have given permission to use these vaccines only after all the investigations.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said such leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh, Rashid Alvi should desist from politics because these matters are related to the health of the people of the country. Shahnawaz Hussain said that now that our scientists have given the green signal to these vaccines, now the government’s effort is to make this vaccine available to as many people as possible and defeat the corona epidemic.