A big twist has come in the Chinmayananda rape case, which has been in the headlines last year. The LLB student, who accused former Union Minister of State for Home Chinmayananda of rape, has withdrawn the rape charges. The girl has retracted from her statement in court.

Although the reason behind the withdrawal of the student’s statement, it has not been clear. Chinmayanand was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the month of February. Chinmayananda filed a bail application in the court citing health reasons.



Video tax was levied on Chinmayanand accused of rape

Let me tell you that in August last year, a student studying in Shahjahanpur college of Chinmayananda suddenly went missing. Her video later went viral on social media in which she accused Chinmayananda of rape. After this the matter came to the headlines.



The investigation was being done on the order of the Supreme Court

Swami Chinmayananda, accused of sexual exploitation, was arrested in September after several days of struggle. The Supreme Court had constituted a two-member special bench of the Allahabad High Court and directed to constitute a SIT to investigate the entire matter.



